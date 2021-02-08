That a newspaper as little revolutionary as the world attacking the “separatism” of the rich – a semantic choice heavy with meaning in the political debate of the moment – shows that the denial of the unbearable privileges of fortune is finally receding. Gone are the days, however, hardly distant when one could safely assert that lowering taxes on capital serves the interests of all, or that Europe has closed its tax havens. The revolt of the yellow vests has passed through there, giving body and voice to the demand for tax justice summarized in a slogan – to restore the ISF (solidarity tax on wealth). The Covid-19 crisis, by amplifying inequalities and widening budget deficits, has reinforced the pressing news.

OpenLux, the name of the operation led by a media consortium to shed light on tax evasion in Luxembourg, puts figures and names of companies or individuals around the world on a phenomenon already known and documented: rank that the Grand Duchy occupies in the world’s top 5 tax havens. The European reforms carried out to moralize the practices of these financial centers have not changed them, they have just made them less opaque. The investigation of our colleagues thus brings to light the existence of 55,000 offshore companies based in Luxembourg, with 6,500 billion euros in assets. Fifteen times the budget of a state like France. A large part of this windfall escapes the tax normally due in the countries that generated it, putting their finances at risk.

One of the responses consisted in the States entering the race for the lowest tax bid, by offering the richest the legal means to free themselves from their contribution to national solidarity. In France, there is thus a certain continuity between the presidencies of Chirac, Sarkozy and Macron in the determination to reduce the tax on capital. However, this only led to reinforcing the “separatism” of the rich, without ever demonstrating the promised returns on investment. The opposite of separatism has a name, it’s called communism. It may be time to get the word out of purgatory.