Editorial Public control of the economy is strengthening in the wake of the pandemic

Editorial|Editorial

The debt ratio has changed and the role of the public is being raised. It can be seen in the recent development of the European Union, in the changes made by Joe Biden to the United States, as well as in Finland’s budgetary framework solutions.

For subscribers

The EU Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, is recently gaining more power, thanks in part to the recovery package.­

20:15

Yet at the turn of the millennium there was a couple of strong currents, to learn. The first said that money should be left a free path to move forward and seek the best return. A market economy that is as unobstructed and unguided as possible would lead to the best use of resources. For example, the privatization of public services was seen as a way to increase productivity.