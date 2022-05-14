Sunday, May 15, 2022
Editorial Prolonging the war is not in Ukraine’s interest

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 14, 2022
in World Europe
Editorial|Editorial

Ukraine is fighting Russia for the sake of others, but at a hard price. Every day of war increases the suffering of Ukrainians.

United States is increasingly committed to Ukraine’s defensive struggle against Russian invasion. On Wednesday, Congress approved by a large majority a new $ 40 billion support package – it was more than President Joe Biden even dared to ask for.

The increase in military aid was justified in particular by the war crimes committed by the Russians in Ukraine, but the Americans do have the ability to see bad deeds through their fingers, if necessary, or to do it themselves. The real reason for the increased desire to help is elsewhere.

Ukrainians have proven to be excellent fighters. Despite their material force, they have proven their ability to seriously damage the world’s second-strongest military force after the United States. Russia is estimated to have consumed and lost much of its best military equipment in Ukraine – including the flagship of Moscow – and possibly as many as 15,000 men.

Russia’s loss of men in two and a half months is already in the same range as in ten years in Afghanistan. The war in Afghanistan was an important factor in the collapse of the Soviet Union, and that is why the United States armed the Afghan guerrillas. Now Russia is sinking into an even worse swamp in Ukraine, where the conflict is turning into an enormously resource-consuming starvation war.

United States looks at the whole world. Russia and China have challenged the United States and its allies in a geostrategic race. If Russia consumes its power in Ukraine, China will also be weaker. And if all goes well, President Vladimir Putin could fall and Russia will change course.

The weakening of Russia is also in Finland’s interest. As the Karelian garrisons become depleted, the threat to Finland will diminish. Ukrainians are fighting for their survival, but at the same time shedding blood for others.

The West must support Ukraine. However, solutions in Ukraine must be sought on the basis of what is good for Ukrainians. The goal should not be a long war of starvation but an end to fighting and honorable peace.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by HS’s editorial staff and reflect the magazine principle.

