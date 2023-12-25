Greece and Finland have changed their direction. Now they go in opposite directions in their finances.

Parrogance leads to destruction, pride goes before a fall. This is how the Bible knows how to tell Finns.

When Greece was saved from perikado a dozen years ago, there was generally both arrogance and pride in the Finnish situation analysis. At the time, it was interpreted that things were handled well, on time and reliably in Finland, but that corrupt Greece deserved its miserable fate. The country was considered politically and economically so incapable that helping it was, according to the northern interpretation, water carried into a well. Finland demanded guarantees from Greece for its own aid share – so weak was the government's trust towards Greece.

At that time, those who understood Greece reached a slightly similar result in a detour: the country had been set such tough austerity requirements in return for the support that Greece was not believed to recover to the side of economic growth.

Both interpretations seem incomplete today. Greece is indeed deeply in debt, but the country has changed its direction. Finland is going in the opposite direction, towards a growing debt ratio. It will be a win if Finland's gross national product grows at all next year. Greece's gross domestic product is expected to grow at a rate of almost three percent.

The Economist compared inflation in different countries, the wide scope of inflation, the growth of the gross national product, the growth of employment and the change in the price of shares. The comparison included 35 mostly prosperous countries from Europe, Asia, and North and South America.

The prime of the comparison was Greece. Finland was responsible for the weakest performance. Greece was also number one in The Economist's comparison a year ago.

Of course, the comparison is not so comprehensive and takes into account the special characteristics of economies that it could be considered scientifically valid. But the different direction of the countries' development shows that the efficiency of political decision-making is of great importance when turning economic development around. In the past, power in politics was in the north, now in the south. The governments' political opportunism was earlier in the south, later in Finland.

For the boasters of that time, there is another tip from Proverbs on the pages of the Bible: A prudent person gets a wise reputation.

