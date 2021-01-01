Editorial Presidential Finland is alone at the turning point in history

President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö believes that Finland will overcome future challenges, but warns against naive politics.

The President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö spoke to the people on Independence Day after an exceptional year. The coronavirus pandemic and economic collapse have tested the resilience of societies harder than ever since the end of World War II. In Finland, the result of the endurance test has been better than in many countries, but we have not survived any of them.

“Korona has treated each of us in very different ways: one with irreversible heaviness; more tolerable than others, only making normal daily life more difficult, ”Niinistö said. “However, the experience is shared. No one has been left behind. ”

The head of torment is already visible, but still needs to be endured, at least for months. “Restrictions can only be overcome by following the restrictions. Vaccines can only help by taking vaccinations, ”Niinistö reminded.

It has sometimes seemed difficult for Niinistö to settle for the role of value leader when the fingers have blamed it. Now there is no such difficulty, for in this time of dignity is a hard thing: to map the surrounding threats and to find a foothold for the nation’s future.

Niinistö reminded us that we live in a historical place of art, and there is no going back to the former even after the virus has been defeated. Global warming, international crises, economic volatility and new technologies are revolutionizing see to it that the turbulence will be like in the future.

PThe resident believes that the challenges will be overcome in the same way that Finland has been built before: with courage and togetherness. As usual, the president sought a synthesis between what was considered to be opposites — solidarity and individual freedom. He quoted General Jaakko Valta: “Isn’t a society in which the status and rights of the private citizen are safeguarded worth defending?”

It is noteworthy that the President spoke seven times about “Finland”, but not once about “the EU”. He did not say anything about countries or international cooperation now. Last year, important progress was also made in the world and in the EU, but for the President, Finland seems to be standing very alone at the turning point in history.

In immigration matters, the president has in the past tried to find a middle ground between different opinion camps – as ungrateful as it is. This time, Niinistö reminded that those who come to Finland also have obligations, not just rights.

On security, the president said that he was talking “separately from individual cases,” which of course means that he was talking specifically about an individual case – that is, Finns brought from al-Hol camp. The president called the dilemma of the civilized state a situation in which “people have to be given security, for whom they then have to be protected, that is, to protect themselves”.

In Finland, the deportation decision has been claimed to be an official decision based on fundamental rights, but Niinistö questioned this interpretation, recalling that “very different solutions” have been reached in the same matter in European civilized countries.

The President pondered important matters but did not offer his own answers to them. In some situations, it is more comfortable to be a value leader than one who has to make decisions and take responsibility for them.

OFiinistö highlighted the attacks on parliament and the psychotherapy center Vastamo. According to the President, “hacking” gives an overly harmless picture of attacks that are “attacks on individuals, attacks on the entire social order”.

The definition of a president sounds almost like an act of war – especially if the background to the attack reveals a foreign state. Niinistö seemed to condense his world of thought more generally when he said, “We should never have to admit that we have been naive in our politics.”