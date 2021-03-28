Editorial President Niinistö offers the great powers ice in their hats

While tensions between the great powers are rising, climate policy is connecting the great powers together. President Sauli Niinistö sees the place for the game in Finland’s Arctic co-operation.

President Sauli Niinistö considered Helsingin Sanomat In his guest pen writing on Sunday the tense relations between the great powers and at the same time the opportunity to find forums for cooperation. One of the highlights of this year is the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in the autumn.