Editorial | Power can be taken away from the people

Democracy suffers a defeat if it cannot also share scarcity.

Qtrap representative Anna Kontula (left) said In an interview with HSthat he has lost his faith in parliamentarism. Kontula thinks that things are going crazy for the current democratic system. The power will move elsewhere.

Pessimism has been led to the observation that parliaments are unable to answer the biggest questions of our time: stopping climate change and eco-catastrophe.

The current representative system has developed with industrialization to share the fruits of economic growth. However, now you should be able to share the scarcity. Kontula seems to be right that democracy is bad here.

The technological prerequisites for abandoning fossil fuels exist. Companies have already widely turned their production direction towards a fossil-free world. Still, governments have begun to pack policy measures leading to carbon neutrality – the people want cheap gasoline.

The same problem can be seen in the current Finnish government’s attempts to fix the sustainability gap. Placement is needed when the birth rate falls, the employed threaten to retire and the number of elderly people increases. The government is trying to cut state expenses so that the dependents can be taken care of without large immigration. Saving is difficult and the debt keeps growing.

A political system enjoys legitimacy as long as it is able to produce good for its citizens. What if it can’t distribute wealth, or even basic security anymore?

Kontula hilariously predicts that the parliaments will continue to function, “but they will become like dioceses”, and no one will really remember what they are anymore. Solutions are starting to come from elsewhere, but from where?

Sthe trend in the world is towards autocratic or autocratic systems. Fresh from the V-dem Institute, which operates in connection with the University of Gothenburg democracy report says that there is as much democracy per average citizen in the world as it was in 1985. That is, in a time when the wave of democratization that followed the breakup of the Soviet Union had not yet been experienced.

Even autocracies are not great at solving the problems of humanity’s destiny. China has rapidly built a huge amount of renewable energy, especially solar power. It is still largely responsible for global climate emissions, but the country’s massive carbon dioxide emissions may turn into a decline right at these times.

“ Money is power.

Even in China, development is not straightforward, no matter what the Communist Party wanted. Autocracies also fall if the middle class impoverishes. Its well-being is threatened by a population collapse in China as well.

In addition to sharing scarcity, democracy has other serious challenges. One is polarization, which interferes with rational discussion and compromise. In the political struggle, we care less and less about sustainable arguments and facts. For many, even a lie is fine if it is presented for the right cause.

Teco-intelligence can become a turbocharger of the unconscious. With it, it is possible to fill the channels of the internet so full of one message or mixed disinformation that it is no longer possible to recognize the truth from the crowd.

The regulation of social media has not been successful from democratic governments. It is difficult to even grasp the regulatory needs of artificial intelligence. The keys to the information environment remain with social services and technology waste. At the same time, the most successful tech giants have carved out vast fortunes into very few hands. Money is power.

Companies also produce the technologies on which humanity lives or dies. If democracy’s ability to make important decisions is depleted, the power to determine the future will end up to an even greater extent in the hands of large corporations and the world’s richest people.

