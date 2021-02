Authorities woke up very late to the need to hold municipal elections in the midst of a pandemic.

Attorney general In an interview with BTI, Tuomas Pöysti flagged in favor of postponing the April municipal elections. The Chancellor of Justice stressed that the election must be fair and allow everyone to vote. “Yes, the baseline level of the epidemic is now so high in several provinces that the situation can also be bad from an election perspective,” Pöysti said.