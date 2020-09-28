Editorial|Editorial

Populist leaders wipe foot on refugee deal over EU Commission unrealistic hopes

The European Commission’s proposal for a new immigration agreement is far from realistic, as it is almost impossible for an individual member state to return those who have been granted a negative asylum decision to, for example, Iraq or Afghanistan.

For subscribers

Residents of the Moria refugee camp, which was destroyed in the fire, are queuing up to reach a new temporary refugee camp on the island of Lesbos in Greece last week.­

20:15

European Union is in the midst of three overlapping serious crises. A pandemic threatens the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. The health crisis has been followed by an unprecedented economic and social crisis that could deprive tens of millions of jobs and livelihoods.