Editorial Populist leaders wipe foot on refugee deal over EU Commission unrealistic hopes

Populist leaders wipe foot on refugee deal over EU Commission unrealistic hopes
The European Commission’s proposal for a new immigration agreement is far from realistic, as it is almost impossible for an individual member state to return those who have been granted a negative asylum decision to, for example, Iraq or Afghanistan.
European Union is in the midst of three overlapping serious crises. A pandemic threatens the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. The health crisis has been followed by an unprecedented economic and social crisis that could deprive tens of millions of jobs and livelihoods.
