Editorial|Helsinki Pride currently gathers a hundred thousand people for its march. The carnival atmosphere is an important part of the event, but basically the purpose of Pride is to influence society. And society is still not ready.

BThis week’s Pride in Elsing culminates in a parade and a park party on Saturday.

In recent years, the event that promotes and defends the rights of sexual and gender minorities has developed into a big folk festival and one of the biggest summer events in the city. Last year, around 100,000 people already participated in the procession.

The carnival atmosphere is an important part of Pride, after all, it’s also about celebrating achievements and being happy about them. In Finland too, the rights of sexual and gender minorities have progressed with great strides. The fact that the event has become a celebration for the whole nation is also a clear sign that a large part of Finns consider equality to be a natural and important matter. The same is said by a wide group of partners, ministers marching in the Pride parade and rainbow flags on the flagpoles of several institutions.

The fact that decisions guaranteeing rights have been made in Finland with a clear parliamentary majority also indicates broad social consensus. Politicians have understood that the majority of Finns consider equality important, and there has been no need to demand basic rights through nasty lawsuits.

However, Pride is not just a celebration to celebrate achievements.

The roots of Pride are at the turn of the 1960s and 1970s, when representatives of sexual minorities in the United States were tired of systematic discrimination and open oppression. In the summer of 1969, patrons of a gay bar called the Stonewall Inn got nervous about a police raid and rioted. Pride was born out of this rebellion, so the movement’s history is built on the struggle for minority rights.

Sin uomo, the criminalization of homosexual acts was only removed from the penal code in 1971. Until 1981, the Medical Board classified homosexuality as a disease. The so-called exhortation ban was only removed in 1999. Discrimination bans, equality laws and the right to marry came in this millennium.

None of these things happened by themselves but as a result of long and hard work. The achieved rights must still be taken care of, because human rights are still not a matter of course for all decision-makers. Among the current government parties, especially the Basic Finns and the Christian Democrats, there are representatives who oppose equality.

“ The achieved rights must still be taken care of.

That’s why Helsinki Pride is also a political event. After all, it is at the center of social influence, which is always political.

The organizers are open about this fact. This year, Helsinki Pride requires that its partners commit to pushing for the banning of so-called remedial treatments.

The politics of Pride regularly come up in conversation as if it were a surprise. Even within the community there is a discussion about political emphases.

PYou get a broader picture of ooliticity when you look outside of Finland as well. Then you notice that the situation of sexual and gender minorities is miserable in many places. In several countries, for example, living openly as gay is life-threatening.

Authoritarian leaders often have a habit of starting oppression specifically against sexual and gender minorities. It has been particularly visible in Russia. Extremist organizations usually also persecute minorities. Russia has also adopted the persecution of sexual and gender minorities as an instrument of its foreign policy in order to attract as partners countries that are suspicious of Western values.

In today’s neighboring Russia, Pride is a particularly political event. That’s why you can be proud of its greatness.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.