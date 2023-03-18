Editorial | Politicians set off on “forced renovations”

The EU’s plan to improve the energy efficiency of buildings is being forcibly tried to twist the election theme.

Bthe project to improve the energy efficiency of buildings that is being tuned in russels fulfills the requirements that are required of a political voter scarecrow. It’s about your own home, big money and a difficult-to-understand decision process. The project has already received a political nickname: forced renovation.

The issue became public on Tuesday, when the European Parliament approved its position on the proposal, which is stricter than the position of the Commission and the member states. The Association of Home Owners estimates in its announcementthat in ten years 1.5 million apartments may have to be renovated in Finland, of which almost 570,000 are detached houses.

Annika Saarikko, chairperson of the center, rushed to bark at the Finnish representatives who voted in favor of the motion. “And now several MEPs have been absent from the vote or have voted against the line of the Finnish Parliament and the government,” Saarikko scolded.

Saariko’s eruption can be understood as the fact that the center wants to frighten people to the ballot box. There is no other reasonable reason for it, because MEPs do not represent Finland in the parliament, but their own groups. Improving the energy efficiency of buildings, on the other hand, is very much in line with Finland’s green transition.

PParliament often produces value-based positions that are modified in a pragmatic direction during negotiations between the Commission and the Council of Ministers representing the member countries. Finland’s special features, such as buildings that have lost their value in migration loss areas, can be taken into account in the future.

It is in the homeowner’s own interest to improve the energy efficiency of their home and switch from fossil fuels to emission-free and inexpensive energy sources such as geothermal or solar energy – as many have already done. The winter heating bills have scared home owners much more effectively than the EU projects that may have an impact some years from now, which may also include subsidies for energy renovations.

A lot of cattle, a little wool, the election is just around the corner.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.