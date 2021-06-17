Editorial Politicians have to live under intense pressure

The pace of policy has condensed so hard that it can be a health risk.



In the field of politics victories and adversities often fluctuate quickly, but rarely just as fast as Coalition chairman Petteri Orpo: he celebrated his party’s election victory on Sunday, but was forced into a balloon dilation on Wednesday due to a coronary artery occlusion.



There are many reasons for heart problems, but in this case, one cannot help but think of the pressures that Orpoo – like key politicians in general – is facing today. In addition to the party’s success, Orpo also fought for his own position in the municipal elections, as the loss could have meant the chairman having to change.

The pace of politics has been further accelerated by media change. In the past, even a politician could sigh, but now you have to be ready to be alert at all times.

Fortunately, heart treatments are good today, and you can recover quickly from work, as Antti Rinne (sd) and Matti Vanhanen (center) have shown.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine

principle.

