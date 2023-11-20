Editorial | Politicians argue about what is ultimately in the best interest of young people

The authors of the opposition’s interim question claim that the future of young people will be taken away by cuts in subsidies. You can justifiably argue otherwise.

Vthe question of intelligence is the opposition’s strongest weapon with which the opposition tries to overthrow the government. At the same time, the intermediate question is part of the publicity game, with which the parties try to raise their profile.

The interim question about the government’s actions towards young people is not a bad idea. It is good that young people are brought up as the subject of their own discussion in parliament. The midterm also looks good. Who wouldn’t want to become a youth advocate?

However, the interest of young people is not easily defined. Rather the opposite.

“Typical Demari jargon, where young people are like a Halloween mask”, described the content of the interim question prepared jointly by the Sdp, the Left Alliance and the Greens, the center’s group chairman Antti Kurvinen.

The center did not acknowledge the intermediate question. In its opinion, concern for young people is common in the opposition, but the tone is wrong in the “Dems’ paper”.

Led by Nasima Razmyar (sd), the red-green opposition presents a long list of questions about the government’s social security cuts and working life reforms in the interim question. The freezing of the study grant index, the lowering of the age limit for aftercare, the removal of the tax exemption for the buyer of a first home, and the weakening of unemployment benefits and housing allowance will all get their share.

The student loan portfolio has already been growing rapidly in recent years, and the trend will continue with the cuts. “Does the government consider a cut policy that targets young people to be fair”, ask the left-wing parties and the Greens.

OFAccording to the questioners, the government does not invest enough in the mental health of young people. It is estimated that a quarter of young people suffer from some kind of mental health disorder, and anxiety and mood symptoms in particular have increased.

Finland is not alone in this matter. The mental health of young people has also gone in a worrying direction elsewhere. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the development began at the same pace as the spread of smartphones, and the restriction measures during the corona period had their well-known consequences, such as an increase in loneliness.

The government’s future savings will have a big impact on young people, but also on slightly older working-age people. In general, the effects are greatest on those outside the working life – with the exception of pensioners, who have been largely excluded from savings by the government.

“ The intermediate question is also part of the publicity game.

The generation issue has been brought up by the Greens, who previously proposed revising the taxation of pensioners in the name of equality. This does not work for the other drafters of the interim question, the Sdp and the Left Alliance.

The Greens have been struggling with the middle question anyway – its labor market emphasis when, in the Greens’ opinion, it tilts too much to the left.

The opposition is far from united in this election period. The previous government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sanna Marini (sd), was branded as so left-wing that those involved, especially the center, are now under great pressure to remove the stigma attached to the party. The Greens have also tried to move to the center.

Msome government actions target young people in a special way, that’s true. But highlighting the perspective of young people does not mean that the answers are in any way self-evident. For example, which is in the interest of young people: cutting spending, even if it hurts young people, or increasing debt, for which young people will certainly have to be responsible? And is reforming the labor market a disadvantage or an advantage for the future of young people?

Promoting the interests of young people sounds like a beautiful goal, but in reality, the issue may be even more political than many other issues on the decision-makers’ table. In the end, it comes down to what kind of society and world we are trying to create for future generations. Again, it is not only a question to be solved through knowledge and research, but to the greatest extent possible also through different worldviews.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.