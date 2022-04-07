Editorial Politicians are playing with the Patient Safety Act to give the parties time to reach an agreement on protection work

There has been a great deal of political controversy over the law being drafted due to the nurses’ strike.

Week a major political controversy has arisen over the patient safety law being drafted since the nurse strike began. Railo also runs inside the government.

The law relates to the so-called protection work that some workers in striking unions do despite the strike. This will ensure the operation of hospitals during the strike as well as the minimum level of patient safety.

Employers and employees agree on the scope of conservation work, but the parties often have differing views on the number of carers needed. According to workers, there are enough caregivers in the protection work, in some cases even more than there were often before the strike.

According to employers, the employee side has provided too few caregivers for protective work, which, according to employers, has even endangered the safety of patients. Therefore, at least for the sake of certainty, employers want a patient safety law that could force caregivers to work if necessary.

The left-wing parties in the government, the Social Democrats and the Left Alliance, are critical of the idea of ​​the law, as are the Greens. For the left, the idea of ​​a law forcing strikers to work is already fundamentally boring, and not everyone thinks it is working as desired.

The law is particularly embarrassing for demarches, as it has been prepared at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health under the Minister for Family and Basic Services Aki Lindén (sd). Demarit will have to defend Lindén, even though the parliamentary group opposes the law. They stress that the office of a minister in office is cramped when the authorities deem the law necessary.

The plight of Demaris has also been noticed by the people of Basic Finland, whose support had already dropped to 12.3 per cent in Yle’s recent survey (General 7.4.). In recent days, basic Finns have emphasized the right of nurses to strike and accused the government of “sticking” nurses. It has been difficult for the ruling parties to respond to this.

Like In Finland today, it must be said that the government has decided to focus on the process with the Patient Safety Act. The law is being prepared, although the general perception is that it would not go through in Parliament, at least in this situation, if the bill ended there. Through this process, the government increases the pressure on the parties to deal with each other.

Some employers were clearly insufficiently prepared for the strike. However, not all means were used when the Patient Safety Act was expected to enter into force soon.

On the employee side, the initial enthusiasm for the strike has again taken away the interest of caregivers in doing conservation work. According to some hospital districts, staff do not come to conservation work or people do not respond to contacts when an attempt is made to call for protection work.

It would be best for the government to get the parties to agree on conservation work. Caregivers are pressured to prepare the law and its threat is on. Employers, on the other hand, are pressured by the law to linger.

The right to strike is an important issue, so care must be taken with its delineation. However, the strike must not put people at risk of death. Thus, the parties should find an agreement on the level and scope of conservation work. It would be best to get there without the law. Then it would be easier to continue working after the strike.

Of course, this is also understood in the unions on strike. Caregivers now have the sympathy of the general public behind them, but the situation could change if people die as a result of the strike.

The Patient Safety Act is not the only thing now playing time. Politicians are waiting for the actual strike dispute to move to the Conciliation Commission. After that, politicians can no longer be in the auditorium, because it is ultimately about money.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by HS’s editorial staff and reflect the magazine principle.