Editorial Police need to be better able to investigate sexual offenses and intimate partner violence

The change in the law is not enough to guarantee the realization of the rights of victims of sexual crimes if the problems during police investigations and criminal proceedings are not resolved.

Helsinki Messages has gone through several issues in recent weeks with problems with police investigations into sexual offenses and intimate partner violence. There is a very worrying picture of the surveys the extent and variety of problems.

Among other things, the police have ignored the evidence and failed to hear witnesses. Some of the preliminary examinations have been extended for no valid reason. In the percentage of clearing rape offenses there are significant differences across Finland. Part of the problem is clearly the attitudes and lack of expertise of the police.

The victims of sexual offenses and intimate partner violence are most often women. Violence against women is a serious and internationally recognized human rights problem in Finland. Problems with police qualifications are also a problem for politicians.

Sanna Marinin (sd) the government’s program includes the goal of reducing violent and sexual crime against women and children. A comprehensive overhaul of sexual offense legislation is also under way.

Reform is, in principle, significant for anyone who has experienced or is threatened with sexual violence. The reform seeks to ensure that what is central to defining rape is the victim’s own will and not just how the perpetrator has acted. Lack of volunteering becomes a key hallmark in rape and other sexual offenses.

However, the change in the law is not enough to guarantee the realization of the rights of victims of sexual crimes if the problems during police investigations and criminal proceedings are not resolved.

The professionalism and ability of the police to understand the nature of sexual offenses and intimate partner violence needs to be improved in both crime prevention and criminal investigation. When there are clearly a lot of problems in a criminal investigation, there is a need for the police leadership to intervene and rectify the situation.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by HS’s editorial staff and reflect the magazine principle.