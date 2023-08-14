Poland has long been a problem case for the EU, but during the Russian war of aggression it has stood bravely against Russia. The ruling party will apply for a further term in the autumn elections.

PUola’s parliamentary elections will be held on October 15, the country’s president Andrzej Duda announced last week. In the elections, the nationalist Law and Justice party is seeking a continuation of its power that has lasted since 2015. The government’s main challenger is the centre-right Citizens’ Forum, led by former Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Europe has long been pained by the antics of Poland’s ruling party, so many hope for the EU-minded Tusk to return to power. However, Tusk is a controversial figure in his home country. Poland may be drifting from the ditch to the source, because after the elections, Law and Justice may have to seek support from the far-right Confederation coalition, which has increased its support under the leadership of 35-year-old entrepreneur and Tiktok star Sławomir Mentzen.

Mentzen is remembered for his 2019 statement: “We don’t want Jews, homosexuals, abortions, taxes and the EU.” After that, the coalition sought support by opposing aid to Ukraine, but when pro-Russianism did not gain traction, it was decided to go to the elections by opposing taxes. Mentzen has accused the media of distortion and digging up his “prehistoric” speeches from four years ago.

Puola has been a problem case for the EU for years, which has caused gray hairs for decision-makers in Brussels as well as for its EU partners. The Law and Justice party has long built its support by confronting the EU. Recently, it has accused Brussels, among other things, of harassing Polish mushroom pickers.

After coming to power, the party has tried to cement its position by weakening the independent media and the independence of the judiciary, which has meant a threat to Polish democracy and a challenge to the EU’s rule of law. In June, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled in its decision that the reform of the Polish judiciary violates EU legislation.

The decision gave an additional boost to the opposition. In polls, Kansalaisforumi is currently six percentage points away from the Law and Justice party. As the latest operation, the government has established a committee to investigate the contacts of Polish politicians with the Russians in recent years. The project is directed against Tusk. The EU Commission has initiated an infringement procedure on the matter.

However, the position of the courts has been overshadowed by even bigger questions both within Poland and in the EU. Everything changed on February 24, 2022, when Russia attacked Ukraine.

About 15 million Ukrainians have crossed the Polish border, some of whom have continued their journey to other countries and some have returned to Ukraine, but many have remained in Poland. About one million Ukrainians have applied for asylum in Poland. The price of the refugee crisis for Poland has been around 15 billion euros, but the Poles’ solidarity with the neighboring nation has endured.

Poland has also shown determination in front of Russia. As the old powers Germany and France are searching for themselves, Poland’s role in the EU’s foreign and security policy has grown. At the same time, however, the Polish government has tightened its grip on Germany by raising a demand for 1.3 trillion euros in compensation for the destruction of World War II. It is as if one enemy is not enough for Poland.

Vno longer has increased the pressure against Poland by moving Wagner soldiers to Belarus. Belarus has also started military exercises near the Polish border, to which Poland responded by strengthening its own forces on the border. Neither side is likely to want an armed confrontation, but both may have their own reasons for ratcheting up the tension. One reason is the upcoming elections, under which the Law and Justice party may want to stir up patriotic feelings.

The Russians, on the other hand, like everything that is bad for Poland, so they certainly wish success to destabilizing forces, such as the country’s unpredictable extreme right.

