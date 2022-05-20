Editorial Piritor’s disruptions have gotten out of hand

The renovation of the Sörnäinen metro station has made the entire Kurvi area even more troubled. Bad development must be stopped.

Vaasa Park in other words, Piritori has long been known as the center of drug trafficking in Helsinki. Going out in the square has remained wild, although Kallio and Sörnäinen have become very prestigious residential areas. Coexistence has been facilitated by the search for an urban and rugged way of life in the area.

But its borders are also rough. The renovation of the Sörnäinen metro station has closed Piritor and caused its regular visitors to spread to the nearby streets. It disturbs both residents and entrepreneurs. The trafficking and use of drugs and the threat of violence are being driven elsewhere by, for example, UFF and Fida, which sell recycled goods. It tells about the seriousness of the situation, as they are not any delicate boutiques.

Drugs can be difficult to evict entirely from the area, and it may not be worthwhile, as then the disturbances would move elsewhere. However, poor progress must be stopped. When the renovation is completed next spring, there will be less Piritori and more Vaasanpuistikko in the square.

