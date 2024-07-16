Editorial | People with math skills install solar panels

Editorial|Installing solar panels on the roof of your own house and summer cottage is an investment that pays off well.

TThis week’s heat is not only holidaymakers, but owners of solar panels are also happy. You can cool the house with an air source heat pump, and still have enough energy to sell to the grid. When the wind turbines stop during high pressure, the solar panels produce energy steadily.

A phenomenon familiar from Central Europe is starting to become commonplace in Finland too: rows of solar panels are increasingly seen on the roofs of buildings. In 2023, a small solar power plant was installed in around 30,000 private houses, shops, farms and elsewhere. The small power plants already have as much power as Olkiluoto 1.

The prices of solar panels have decreased steadily year after year. At the beginning of the 2020s, there was a small bounce in prices and deliveries were stuck, but according to the state’s sustainable development company Motiva, prices have turned down again. A seven kilowatt solar power plant suitable for a small house can be purchased for an average of 7,700 euros. You can also deduct part of the price of the installation work as a household deduction.

Solar panels are well suited for the whole of Finland. There is so much light up to the north on an annual basis that it makes sense to install panels.

Is it profitable to install solar panels on your own house or cottage?

This is a core issue in solar power plants purchased by consumers. Profitability is affected by so many things that experts do not give an unequivocal answer.

After installation, solar panel systems last in good condition for tens of years. Different companies offer different warranties for the panels they sell and install, from about 10 years to even 30 years. A properly dimensioned system will pay for itself at least twice during its lifetime, Motiva has estimated.

Knot only the price of electricity, but also how much of the production of the panels you can use yourself affects the affordability. A detached house needs to be cooled or heated. Water must be heated all year round. Refrigerators and freezers consume electricity around the clock. If you own an electric car or a plug-in hybrid, you can use self-produced energy instead of gasoline.

“ Solar panels are suitable for bright Finland.

Even if electricity is almost free, as it is supposed to be in the future, using your own electricity at least avoids the cost of electricity transmission and the energy tax. There is probably no great risk in calculating them, rather the opposite may happen.

Let’s take an imaginary example. The power plant, which cost 7,700 euros, produces 6,000 kWh per year. Electricity, transmission and tax would cost 13 cents per kWh when purchased online. If you could consume all the energy yourself, such a power plant would save 780 euros per year on the electricity bill, meaning the payback period for the power plant would be ten years.

If the price of electricity jumped high due to a reason such as a war of aggression in Russia, the power plant would be profitable faster. If the price of electricity falls again, the power plant’s payback period will increase.

Ein the simerki case, after ten years, the power plant will generate a direct income of 780 euros per year for its owner. Acquiring a power plant, however, requires calculation skills and familiarity, and consuming all the produced energy for your own use is inconvenient.

Of course, acquiring a power plant is not profitable for everyone. The initial investment is tough. It has to be reasonably settled in place, so that the power plant will certainly receive the benefits it produces over the decades.

If the financial reasons are not sufficient, peace of mind and environmental protection are also good reasons to install the panels. With your own solar power plant, you are better protected from price fluctuations. Your own carbon dioxide emissions also decrease when you start making a personal green transition.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.