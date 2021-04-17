Editorial People under the age of 65 can decide for themselves whether to take Astra Zeneca

Interruptions in vaccination have increased suspicion of Astra Zeneca and virtually slowed vaccination in many countries.

Looks like itthat coronavirus vaccines based on adenovirus technology are associated with a very rare risk of cerebral venous thrombosis. According to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), cases have been reported in one hundred thousand vaccinated. Such and much greater risks are accepted by countless individuals and society. For example, the blood clot risk of birth control pills is four cases per tens of thousands of users.