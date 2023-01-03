There are new kings in world football, but the Brazilian Pelé is always the first of the kings.

World Brazilian soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé, died a week after the end of the World Cup in Qatar. It offered fans an opportunity to immerse themselves in their favorite debate about who is the world’s best soccer player of all time. Argentina’s Lionel Messi, who was raised as Pelé’s challenger at the Qatar Games, crowned his wonderful career with the world championship. The third king is the Argentinian Diego Maradona.

There is no point in comparing the players’ skills, because the sport has progressed enormously since Pelé’s time. Pelé is the only player to have three world championships, but there are other big trophies as well. That’s why it’s worth looking at who has had the biggest impact on the development of the sport.

Pelé was a completely new type of player in his time. He revolutionized the idea of ​​how to play football. During and with the help of Pelé, football became a global media phenomenon. That’s why other players can be new Pelés, but Edson Arantes do Nascimento is always the genuine and original one.

Correction 3.1. 11:18 p.m.: The correct spelling of Pelé’s name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, not Edison.

