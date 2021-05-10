Editorial Parliament gets the cat on the table

Parliament receives a citizens’ initiative requiring all cats to be registered and microchipped. In addition, the initiative proposes that owners be required to castrate or sterilize free-range cats. Initiative broke on Sunday, the limit of 50,000 signatories.

The dogs are already coming obligation to register and chip from the beginning of 2023. The aim of the regulation is to prevent puppy manufacturing and dark imports.

In the case of cats, the problem is animal rejection and free reproduction. Leaving a cat to throw is a punishable act. Yet thousands are rejected every year. By law, cats are also allowed outside in unoccupied agglomerations, so they also often escape. Thus, 20,000 cats enter Finnish animal shelters every year. Only a small part will be returned to its owner.

The microchip could be used to identify the animal and its owner. That would be in the interests of all but the animal abusers.

