Editorial|Food production is taking a technological leap. In cellular agriculture, we break away from the notion that anything that grows on the ground or eats plants is needed for food preparation.

JPäivi Välilä from Anakkala is one of those Finnish farmers who are considering putting their fields on the panel. Väilä told in Helsingin Sanomat (HS 22.9.) for the offer he received, which opens up a view of the future of the countryside. An Italian solar power company wants to lease the farm’s fields to cover them with solar panels. Similar projects are underway throughout the Finnish countryside.

The offer for renting the fields is competitive. The land would produce more for its owner with less work and further promote the green transition. Solar power and cultivation can also be combined, which brings relief to the chronic cost crisis of many farms.

Food production is in transition. Agriculture is at the heart of the ecological sustainability crisis, and emissions must be reduced. Production must be disconnected from fossil energy and nutrients must be circulated within the food system.

Climate and farming conditions vary in different parts of the EU, and Finnish farmers do not really have any competitive advantages – except emission-free and relatively cheap electricity. On the other hand, there are plenty of problems. If arable land is increased, the result will be deforestation and an accelerating climate crisis.

EU agricultural policy is pulled in different directions by the farmer lobby, industry, emission reduction goals and geopolitics. Emphasis on security of supply puts pressure on self-sufficiency, as food production should run even in crisis conditions. Ukraine’s future EU membership will normalize the current agricultural support model. Agricultural subsidies have shifted to the price of land, so arable land is expensive, but cultivation is still often poorly profitable. The support system is being shifted from an area-based model towards a results-based model.

At the same time, a technological leap is taken in food production, which breaks the connection between land and food.

Belsing newly listed on the stock exchange The story of Solar Foods tells about the world of cellular agriculture, where doctors and graduate engineers develop cellular food.

In Vantaa, Solar Foods produces a protein it calls solein from carbon dioxide captured from the air, with the power of hydrogen produced by electricity. A lot of electricity is needed, and it should be produced without fossil fuels, so that food is produced with low emissions – and also without animals, animal-borne diseases and the farmer’s work input.

In addition to Solar Foods, there are other developers of cellular agriculture in Finland, such as Enifer, which produces mushroom protein, and Onego Bio, which produces protein protein without chicken. They are starting to enter a stage where they are trying to industrialize and scale the food production simmering in bioreactors.

Solar Foods has received novel food approval for its protein powder in the United States and Singapore. In the EU, the authorization process is in progress. Producing protein in tanks requires a lot of electricity and hydrogen – and that’s why Finland is a competitive place for protein factories, even if the same technology works, for example, at the North Pole. Solar Foods is of interest to NASA, the US space administration.

Ein the european union, a common understanding of the outlook for food production and agriculture is currently being formed. The new EU Commission, which will start its work at the end of the year, plans to announce its vision for the future of agriculture during its first hundred days.

New technologies are also part of food security, although laboratory food will not end the world’s fields, livestock and food culture. Producing protein with hydrogen and electricity cannot be directly compared to farming, but if there were solar panels on a hectare of land and the electricity produced by them was used to make solein using a bioprocess, land use would be ten times more efficient than arable farming.

A farmer interested in profitability can very soon have a field, panels and a bioreactor in the hall on the edge of the panel field, turning cell mass into protein. A sustainable and profitable food system requires radical rethinking and a genuine vision of a good society. However, agricultural advocacy is often older than the farmers themselves.

