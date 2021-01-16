Editorial Pandemic or not, professional kits splurge

In individual sports, the preparation for the so-called new normal may have been left halfway.

Hockey Exceptionally, the North American Professional League NHL only started in January. Matches are played due to a coronavirus pandemic without an audience.

The Canadian and U.S. teams will not face at all in the regular season. This season, 64 Finnish players will start in the series.

Despite the pandemic, large professional leagues like the NHL have been able to operate more or less without interruption. The same goes for matches in the American Football NFL and the NBA Basketball League, as well as in the European Football Champions League and the football leagues of the big countries. In the NBA, Finns follow Lauri Markka in particular.

In Finland, too, the hockey league continues its games without an audience. For the clubs, it is an economically unsustainable situation that even a meager TV contract may not save. In individual species, preparation for the new normal is halfway there. With the exception of golf and tennis, competitive activities suffer badly. It would be a disaster for individual sports if next summer’s Olympics in Tokyo were still canceled.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.