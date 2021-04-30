Editorial Päivi Räsänen offends gays but also many Christians

Editorial|Editorial

What is most startling is not Räsänen’s thinking, but the fact that until recently such opinions represented the mainstream of society.

MP Päivi Räsänen receives charges for her speeches that denigrate homosexuals.­

Attorney General has decided that MP Päivi Räsänen (kd) will have to answer in court for charges of incitement against a group of people. Behind the charges are three separate cases in which Räsänen is considered to have spoken derogatoryly about homosexuals.