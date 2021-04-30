Editorial Päivi Räsänen offends gays but also many Christians

Editorial|Editorial
What is most startling is not Räsänen’s thinking, but the fact that until recently such opinions represented the mainstream of society.
16:30
Attorney General has decided that MP Päivi Räsänen (kd) will have to answer in court for charges of incitement against a group of people. Behind the charges are three separate cases in which Räsänen is considered to have spoken derogatoryly about homosexuals.
