Editorial Päijänne and Saimaa got into the binoculars of mining companies

Few mineral exploration projects will lead to the establishment of a mine, but concerns may materialize if the ore is actually found and the battery metal supercycle begins.

British background The Pallagen company has made an exploration reserve for Päijänne (HS 12.4.). The area is assumed to contain copper, gold, nickel, cobalt and palladium.

The reservation applies to an area of ​​approximately 470 square kilometers in Asikkala, Sysmä and Heinola, east of Asikkalanselä. This is where the Päijänne tunnel begins, which brings drinking water to more than a million people in the Helsinki metropolitan area. Your head is clean and clear. Ten years ago, Helsinki’s tap water was chosen as the best in the world by UNESCO. The mining project could affect water in many ways. The emotional bond with the lake is reinforced by the fact that many spend their holidays on its shores. The cleanliness of your own summer paradise feels more important than the metals required by electric cars and cell phones, even if the cottage is used to pinch cell phones.