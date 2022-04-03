Editorial Over-indebtedness is progressing, but the fight is not easy

In the future, the default entry will be deleted from the register one month after the debt has been paid. Until now, it has been up to several years for the label to disappear.

The government’s proposal has broad support in Parliament. The current situation has been considered unfair and unreasonable, with a default note remaining to disrupt life for a long time, even though the debt has been settled.

A default note can prevent you from getting a rental apartment, insurance or a telephone subscription, for example. Proponents of the change have also relied on a study in Sweden, which found that shortening the retention periods for defaults significantly increased employment and mobility between regions, improved earnings and increased lending.

The reform also removes the extension provision, which has made it possible to keep older entries in the register for a longer period due to a new default entry. It has an impact, as those who are labeled have an average of 15 at a time.

Still, the scale is good to be aware of. Nearly 400,000 people are in default, but the reform will help those who pay off all their debts due to default. Their situation is unreasonable, but there are only about 10,000 of them.

The next important reform is already under way. In February, the government submitted to Parliament a proposal for a positive credit register, in which all the debtor’s debts would be available to creditors.

Changes are important steps in trying to curb over-indebtedness, which has become a serious social problem. However, the fight is not easy.

New types of credit have entered the quick loan market, which seem to be increasing the amount of over-indebted debt. The problem, then, is not only taking out an irresponsible loan, but also offering an irresponsible loan.

