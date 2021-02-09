Editorial Oulu is trampling on fame

The Parisian newspaper admires how Finnish children defy the Arctic winter.

Oulu development has been difficult in recent years. In the municipal associations, the representatives of the areas connected to the city will not get excited if the city center should be tuned to attract tourists. Oulu’s large projects to develop the city center date back decades.

Fortunately, there are bike paths! Along them you can get to the outskirts of Oulu, to the former independent municipalities and from there to the city center. Everyone is happy.

Now there is still advertising.

The Paris region regional newspaper Le Parisien would visit Oulu. The pages of the magazine are long video about the miracle of cycling in Oulu even in winter and the bike paths are in great condition. The studded tires on the wheels are also surprising.

The sympathetic video has contained a lot of essential Finnish trivia: the children are so independent that they go on school trips themselves (on bicycles), primary schools are the best in the world and you can walk on ice in winter.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.