Editorial | Orpo’s team aligns NATO-Finland’s position

The new leadership of Finland’s foreign and security policy will open its views on Finland’s direction at the ambassadorial days starting on Monday.

BFinnish ambassadors from around the world gathering in Helsinki will receive an iron dose of analysis of NATO-Finland’s place in the middle of the superpower struggle at the ambassadorial days starting on Monday. Officials are faced by the new leadership of Finland’s foreign and security policy and for the last time President Sauli Niinistö.