Editorial | Orpo’s government got a sudden departure for the security policy super weeks

When Midsummer started to happen in Russia, President Sauli Niinistö and the new ministers of Petteri Orpo’s government succeeded in their quick, albeit scarce, communication to Finns.

KThe rebel guard of Jevgeni Prigožin, the leader of the wage army Wagner, drove towards Moscow, Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) and the key ministers of foreign and security policy began to be called back to the capital from the cottage piers and sauna heating.

The joint foreign and security policy ministerial committee of the President of the Republic and the government had not even had time to organize yet, when the Finnish political leadership had to outline for the first time in a real situation how to act, what to say and how to coordinate the message with NATO. When tanks passed through the streets of Rostov-on-Don, Moscow was closed and President Vladimir Putin spoke to the people about the coup attempt, the threats of the situation to Finland were assessed.

Of course, there are different scenarios for Russia’s internal instability and even civil war, both in Finland and in NATO. Citizens should be evacuated. A violent coup would spur huge numbers of people to the eastern border. We have had to think about whose control Russia’s nuclear weapons might end up.

President Sauli Niinistö’s and the new ministers’ quick, albeit meager, communication to the Finns celebrating Midsummer was successful. In accordance with NATO’s wishes, the messages emphasized that it was an internal Russian matter.

Orpo announced that he had discussed border security with NATO allies who share a border with Russia. The new prime minister showed that the connections work. At the same time, Finland positioned itself as part of NATO’s front line. Before NATO membership, it would have been more typical for the political leadership to keep a distance from crisis situations. Now the alliance with the Baltic countries was emphasized.

Vthe situation was also bad for NATO. Although the United States had information about Prigozhin’s intentions, there were enormous risks in the avalanche of events. However, the intelligence information of the major NATO countries, NATO’s crisis response system and communication with the allies are now under Finland’s protection.

Now after Midsummer, the work of Orpo and Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen (kok) continues with the same themes. The security policy super weeks are underway, culminating in the visit of US President Joe Biden to Finland. The focus is on Ukraine and Russia – and also Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO memberships.

On Sunday and Monday, Orpo participated in the summer meeting of the Nordic Prime Ministers in Iceland. Valtonen went to his first meeting of EU foreign ministers. Orpo’s first EU summit begins on Thursday.

In Luxembourg, Valtonen, who is otherwise still careful with his words, made headlines for his first confirmation: “The EU has remained united, Russia has not.”

Ehowever, the unity of the European Union is still a matter of definition. The same applies to NATO. Hungary is struggling in both. But if Hungary really insists that the country is not going to be the last to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership, it will be in a hurry.

Jens Stoltenberg, who will most likely continue as NATO Secretary General, will raise the tripartite negotiations between Turkey, Sweden and Finland on Sweden’s NATO ratification from the official level to the political level. Next Thursday, the foreign ministers of Sweden, Finland and Turkey will hold a high-level meeting in Brussels on Sweden’s NATO membership.

The meeting is just a few days before the leaders of the NATO countries gather for a summit in Vilnius. But as Turkey has already done with Finland’s application, Sweden’s NATO ratification will be handled by the Turkish parliament within hours, as long as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gives the green light.

