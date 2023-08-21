Editorial | Orpo reminded that Finland cannot be protected by cowering

Also for NATO-Finland, the European Union is the most important reference framework for foreign and security policy.

PPrime Minister Petteri Orpo (KOK) and Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen (KOK)’s line speeches on the government’s foreign and security policy emphasize that the European Union is also the most important foreign and security policy reference framework for NATO-Finland.

Orpo’s and Valtonen’s speeches at the Ambassadors’ Day on Monday did not surprise, nor should they: support for Ukraine continues, and Sweden must be brought into NATO.

Of course, the priorities in Finland’s foreign and security policy also change. Alongside the EU’s strategic independence, Europe’s strategic competitiveness is emphasized. The relationship with the United States and also with Britain is of utmost importance. Technology is trusted to open new types of strategic partnerships.

“The EU must be looked at more strategically, because the whole of Europe is also on the brink of something new, at a turning point. Aggressive Russia, rising China and a multipolar world. In order for Europe to succeed, closer cooperation is necessary,” Orpo said.

The speeches reminded that Finland does not have its own China or Russia policy, but that they are built as part of the EU policy. According to Orpo, the government has a forward-looking approach to EU affairs – at the same time that leaving the EU is the long-term goal of the governing party, basic Finns.

Orpo also got involved in the racism debate that caused a crisis of confidence between basic Finns and the Rkp. “A strong and caring Finland is not built by cowering inward,” he said.

Valtonen spoke about values, democracy and support for Ukraine in colorful terms. On the other hand, little was heard about the concrete decisions of the foreign and security policy in the near future. However, Valtonen demanded that NATO increase its presence in the Black Sea. When the foreign minister says this, it is also necessary to discuss the Finnish troops that may be sent on the spot. Quite quickly, there will be significant policies regarding Finland’s participation in NATO’s peacetime military activities.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.