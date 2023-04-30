Editorial | Orpo is the leader of small talk

Petteri Orpo, who aspires to be the next prime minister of Finland, has silenced the doubters in his own party’s coalition. Will he manage to do the same as Prime Minister?

Qokoomo’s chairman Petteri Orpo will become prime minister in the 77th government in Finland’s history, if he succeeds in his attempt to assemble a government in the four-party negotiations starting on Tuesday at Säätytalo.

A member of the Communist Party has previously served as prime minister ten times. Lauri Ingman got to try the task twice.

The coalition has produced prominent presidents in Finnish history, but not very great prime ministers. Before and during wars, governments were often weak and short-lived, so prime ministers rarely rose to a very significant position.

During the term of President Urho Kekkonen, the coalition was forced out of government for a long time due to foreign policy reasons. After the wars, the post of Prime Minister opened up for the party for the first time only in 1987, also in an exceptional way, when President Mauno Koivisto put his favorite Harri Holker in charge of the government.

Holker’s term as prime minister (1987–1991) ended with the recession of the 1990s. The six-pack government led by Jyrki Katainen (2011–2015) that failed to manage the consequences of the financial crisis did not leave a much better memory. During the last year of the election period, Alexander Stubb took over the appeal from Katai, who managed to destroy his great popularity in a short time.

The coalition prime ministers have been disappointing, not least for the coalition members themselves. They would have hoped for a more federalist policy from governments, i.e. political decisions favoring entrepreneurship, encouraging work and also accepting prosperity. It has not been successful – partly because of political circumstances, partly because of people.

Orpo has some important advantages over its predecessors. At the age of 53, Orpo is a seasoned politician with experience in three ministries, including the important Ministry of Finance. He will be supported by a capable and experienced group of ministers, which includes at least Kai Mykkänen, Antti Häkkänen, Elina Valtonen and Anna-Kaisa Ikonen. In addition, the government should be more politically united than previous coalition-led governments, if lasting solutions to major disputes can only be found in government negotiations.

As a person, Orpo is not as charismatic as Katainen or Stubb. In recent years, it made many yearn for a brighter leader for the party. Before the spring 2021 municipal elections, the party openly talked about whether Häkkänen or Valtonen would become chairman in the event of a defeat.

However, Orpo managed to lift the coalition to victory. The decisive reason for that may have been the postponement of the municipal elections due to the acceleration of the coronavirus epidemic. A successful leader sometimes also needs luck. However, the stress took its toll in the form of a heart attack.

Even during the parliamentary elections, the chairman was considered the weak link in the election campaign. Again, however, Orpo managed to gather his strength, withstand the enormous pressure and lead his party to first place. For an unpopular leader, Orpo has had quite a good ability to win elections. At the moment, Orpo has as strong a grip on his own party as only a chairman planning his ministerial choices can have.

SPetteri Orpo has set out to assemble a government in the country with a more everyday attitude. The process proceeds without surprises and takes the time it takes. An orphan will never get the kind of publicity or international attention that Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) has. Orpo’s speech at the coalition’s victory party has already become an outright classic: “There was fire.” Major. Profit!”

Orpo is neither a charismatic campaigner nor a great speaker, but there must be something else in him because he has endured and succeeded in politics. That something, say those who know Orpo, is the ability to move things forward. Everyday, but systematically. It is also called management. Now we’ll see how long it lasts.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.