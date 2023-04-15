Editorial | Orpo emphasized the economy, but there are many other big questions ahead

The government nominations officially started on Friday, when the coalition left a list of questions to the other parties. Based on their answers, government expert Petteri Orpo decides with whom to continue government negotiations.

Bthe subordination hearings officially started on Friday, when the parliamentary groups elected the chairman of the coalition, Petteri Orpo, as the government hearing officer. The parliament had already voted him speaker, which makes it easier for the hearings to take place in the premises of the parliament.

The official palpations started with the palpator’s question list, which has already become a tradition. The parliamentary groups, i.e. practically the parties, have until next Tuesday to respond. Based on the answers, but also on the background and discussions that have already taken place, it will be decided which parties the coalition will invite to the actual government negotiations, i.e. to negotiate the government’s program and the allocation of seats.

There were 24 items on Orpo’s list. The range of topics was wide ranging from the economy, labor shortage and social and health services to the destruction of nature, the EU and NATO. Most of the questions are related to finances. The coalition has demanded a six billion euro adjustment of the public finances over four years. Now it wants to find out, although without directly mentioning the amount, how others are ready to commit to this and especially by what means.

The perception of others about the means is important to the association, because the association is clearly not looking for one-time savings. The coalition wants to change the structures more permanently, especially in the labor market.

OFa special feature of the mother’s parliamentary elections was that many parties announced which parties they do not agree with in the government. It reduces the number of possible board formations.

The coalition has to choose whether it will start forming a government with basic Finns or social democrats. The more likely alternative is considered to be a bourgeois government based on the coalition and basic Finns, which would require the Rkp to agree to participate in addition to the Christian Democrats.

Orpo’s list of questions was formulated in such a way that it is easy to continue negotiations with basic Finns. They ensure commitment to EU membership and international human rights agreements, but do not ask about, for example, humanitarian immigration or the commitment that Finland will be carbon neutral in 2035, and bilingualism is not mentioned. The coalition can of course say that the international agreements concerning humanitarian immigration, the carbon neutrality goal are in the law and the Swedish constitution, but the wording says a lot.

Basic Finns clearly want a government, but it is unclear what kind of structural reforms the party is ultimately ready for. The coalition certainly wants strict records of the issues, because it does not necessarily have much credit in the parliamentary group full of colors of basic Finns.

The most fundamental difference between the coalition and basic Finns is in their attitude towards immigration. The question is also central from the point of view of companies and economic growth. That’s why you can’t rule out blue-red either, even though the Sdp and the coalition have been far from each other in their public speeches. And not even the central government’s participation if the situation gets completely stuck.

There is a certain theater involved in this phase. The confessor must keep options open and others must avoid too much enthusiasm. The coalition cannot allow basic Finns into the opposition without lengthy negotiations. Pushing it aside would look bad and could increase the support of basic Finns. The fear of basic Finns in the opposition is an important reason to take the party into government.

Qokoomus now emphasizes financial matters. Balancing the economy is indeed important, but it cannot be bought by offering the climate, nature, reasonable immigration policy and Finland’s position in the EU as payment. The task of forming the board will not be easy.

