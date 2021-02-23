Editorial Ordinary everyday life is worth pursuing

Sometimes life can change in one fell swoop. It is known to Panu Laturi, the former party secretary of the Greens, CEO, who was the victim of a street robbery in Brussels in December 2019.

The charger was beaten to the head from behind with the result that he had been in a coma for weeks. One of the two perpetrators has been arrested and sentenced to eight years in prison. It is the second year since the violence, but the Charger is still in a wheelchair and in rehabilitation.

The charger’s will to fight is as hard as he goes As a guest of Arto Nyberg (Yle 21.2.) showed. The charger said it wanted to return to the life it had spent before. It starts with him walking home by the summer and going on his own to the Provincial Festival. “I don’t want to change,” the 49-year-old Charger said. “I want to go back to myself.”

As his own motto, Charger had written an idea that the past pandemic year has sharpened in the minds of the rest of us: “Life doesn’t have to be miraculous to be miraculous.”

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.