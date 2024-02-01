Editorial | Orbán relented, but Hungary is a huge risk for the EU

Other EU countries made Hungary bend behind Ukraine's support package. The deal is not the best possible, but the most important thing is that it was achieved.
Helsingin sanomat newspaper
Eattempts by the member states of the European Union to agree on a 50 billion euro support package for Ukraine turned out to be an embarrassing follow-up report. In each of its episodes, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ran other European leaders as he pleased.
#Editorial #Orbán #relented #Hungary #huge #risk
Leave a Reply