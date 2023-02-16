Criticism in Peru against the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, does not stop due to his statements about the crisis that the country is experiencing since the attempted coup of former President Pedro Castillo and the subsequent rise of Dina Boluarte.

On Tuesday, the Foreign Relations Commission of the Peruvian Congress asked to declare the president ‘persona non grata’ after comparing the Peruvian National Police to the Nazis. And this Thursday, former presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori asked the president not to meddle in her country’s politics.

“I am going to ask him publicly not to put his red nose in Peru. Peru has defeated terrorism and we are not going to accept foreign terrorism to get involved in our country,” he said.

President Gustavo Petro defended Pedro Castillo on multiple occasions.

But the criticism for Petro’s statements does not stop. This Thursday, the Peruvian newspaper El Comercio dedicated its editorial to the president of Colombia and He affirmed that the president “does not tire of spreading hoaxes (false news) about the Castillo coup and its consequences.”

In its editorial, El Comercio assures that in its statement, in which it said that “in Peru (the police) march like Nazis against their own people,” Petro compares the “restoration of order” that the government of Dina Boluarte has carried out with the outrages that have occurred by the troops “of the dictator Adolf Hitler in Germany”.

“Is it perhaps “Nazi” to exercise the authority that the Constitution confers on the Government in the face of vandal groups that block, destroy and burn public and private property? What would have been democratic? Let them destroy police stations, airports, shops and premises of the Public Ministry or the Judiciary? Obviously, no”, reads the text.

Is it perhaps “Nazi” to exercise the authority that the Constitution confers on the Government?

El Comercio points out, however, that The statement about the police is not the first “false news” or “hoax” that the Colombian president has disseminated since the crisis broke out in this Andean nation and he remembers, for example, that one day after the attempted coup, Petro defended Castillo and assured that he was a popularly elected president who was cornered since he took power.

In this regard, the newspaper indicates: “The supposed “cornering” of the ex-governor by Congress, the Public Ministry and the independent press consisted of exposing his permanent links with corruption and the reckless appointments in the public administration with which he was undermining the incipient institutionality of our State”.

The Lima newspaper reiterates that the president’s departure was never related to an attack for being a teacher or for coming from a Peruvian province, but rather with his acts of corruption and his attacks on the country’s institutions.

Demonstrations in Peru, which began on December 7.

The newspaper recalls that Petro also assured last December that Castillo was illegally dismissed and imprisoned, “ignoring that this former president is serving 18 months in pretrial detention for the alleged crimes of rebellion, abuse of authority and disturbance of public peace, while being investigated by the prosecution.”

Also, write that Petro’s statements constitute a “collection of hoaxes” that have made relations between Colombia and Peru difficult in recent days.

But they also assure that these are statements that show that the extremes are capable of defending their “accomplices” to push their ideological interests at the regional level.

They reveal the extremes to which the international accomplices of the attack against the Constitution that Pedro Castillo tried are capable of reaching

“A collection, in short, of hoaxes that have strained relations between Colombia and Peru, but that, above all, reveal the extremes to which the international accomplices of the attack against the Constitution that Pedro Castillo tried with such to push the record of their political and ideological interests on the continent”, reads the editorial.

And it is not the first time that the leader of the Colombian government has been accused of interference in Peru. Last January, the Peruvian government expressed through a diplomatic letter its “strong protest against a new act of interference” by

Petro in matters of internal politics, after he ruled on the eviction of hundreds of protesters at a university in Lima.

The Peruvian Parliament also approved at the end of last year a motion rejecting “the constant acts of interference in the internal affairs” of the country by Petro and his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

