Caricatural amalgams, these poisons of thought … “Most are false minors”, “France overwhelmed”, “Exorbitant cost”, “All thieves, assassins and rapists”… We are familiar with the dominant media discourses and the political instrumentalization of exiled minors, qualified as “isolated”, who have gone through tragedies to come to us. Yet, far from fantasies, nestles an entirely different reality less in conformity with harangues of fear. In the vast majority of cases, these human beings find not only the comfort but also the help necessary for the entire integration process: accommodation, care, language learning, schooling, training. In other words, the difficult and fragile construction of life projects.

We will not deny the difficulties. But all the same! When these kids fail in their path despite their desire for integration and they find themselves wandering the streets, whose fault is it? We could go on and on about France’s failings and the injustices suffered by these minors to whom our country, by virtue of the international convention on the rights of the child, owes assistance and protection until they come of age. In recent years, the structures in charge of welcoming these kids in the departments, but also national education, justice or border police have each worked in their own way to curb the greater flow of staff, without ever increasing the offer of support and resources. An unbearable obstacle to legality. Because the implacable logic of exclusion causes the worst. First, she leaves hundreds of exiles on their own to survive, with what that implies. Then she becomes a life and dream shattering machine.

The state has many ways to honor the homeland with human rights. One of them is never to join the cohort of executioners of hope. Another is to support weaker than yourself. In this painting, between light and shadow, the dignity and courage of the volunteers and many professionals demand at least respect.