Editorial | Nuclear power is coming back into fashion in small pieces

Finland should also be prepared for the construction of small nuclear power plants in the reform of the Nuclear Energy Act. Fantasies now quickly turn into reality.

of the United States former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld once categorized the “classes of preparedness”: known knowns, known unknowns, and unknown unknowns. When the next government program is made, there will be a few themes available in the category of known unknowns. The war in Ukraine, Russia’s disengagement from fossil energy and the acceleration of the green transition raise themes related to energy to this category, for example.

After 2022, it cannot be unclear to anyone that energy self-sufficiency is important in terms of national self-determination and security of supply. There is no going back to the way Europe was. Russia must be left. With Russia, you can no longer submit to any kind of energy dependence. Europe is making a green transition and investing in energy production methods that replace fossil energy.

As much as it tickles the greens of Central Europe, nuclear power is experiencing a renaissance. Climate goals cannot be reached without it. The service life of old power plants is extended and new ones are built. Increasing wind and solar power also needs more and more stable production and control power. Wind power produces more electricity in Finland on many days than nuclear power. As realists, the Finns have understood the development. Energy industry in the survey six out of ten viewed nuclear power positively.

Even though giant nuclear reactors like Olkiluoto 3 are modern, they are dinosaurs – huge risk centers in the energy network, which require a lot of time and money to build.

When the next government program is made, the program should be prepared for known unknowns. In energy policy, such are modular small nuclear power plants. It is already known that mass-produced, almost ready-to-use SMR nuclear power plants will be built and put into commercial use. Fantasies turn into reality very quickly. There are already dozens of pilot plants and concrete plans. Small nuclear power plants will probably produce electricity, heat or both already at the beginning of the next decade. The first ones will probably start already this decade.

Unknown is still what is the winning technology in modular nuclear power plants. So we still don’t know how to say exactly how the public authorities should prepare, but they should prepare.

Small nuclear power plants are probably better suited for heat than electricity production. In Finland, that would mean locating within the reach of the district heating network – close to settlements or industry. This, in turn, would at least mean that in the zoning that will lock the structure of cities for decades, we should prepare for new types of energy plants now. For example, VTT is planning a small nuclear power plant for the production of district heat.

Nuclear Energy Act the reform has started and the proposal should be ready in the next term of government. The law with its safety distances should be prepared to be revised, as it was once made to fit dinosaurs and the threats they pose.

The old law has also been adapted to the production of electricity and not heat and to the responsibility of one operator throughout its entire life cycle. Small power plants may have a different model of business and responsibility, because the plant may change owners during its operation. The old law also does not understand that the permit could apply to serial production and not to a single plant.

Regulation, licensing and supervision should be harmonized and adapted to the serial production model at the EU level. If the EU doesn’t get itself moving due to its internal disputes about nuclear power, Europe will again remain in some kind of dependency relationship. China’s SMR plans are already well advanced. The United States combines its expertise in the field with Japan. Small power plants are also being planned in Russia.

