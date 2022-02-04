Editorial Nuclear power cannot be rejected if the climate is to be protected

The Commission was right to include nuclear power in the investment category for the most desirable sites in the EU. Natural gas also reached the same series – for which there is no basis.

The equation the solution is clear. The world is moving towards renewable energy, but it is not yet enough, and large-scale energy storage is not possible. However, solutions to climate change cannot be expected. When the new is not ready, the best of the old – the least climate-intensive and supportive methods of energy production must be used. The answer is nuclear power.

The European Commission on Wednesday published its model for dividing energy production into desirable and less desirable. The aim of the classification is to ensure that the forms and plants of the best group are given cheap financing in the future and that the financing of the worse ones becomes more expensive. This is the price control that is being used in many other places to protect the climate.

The Commission was right to put nuclear power in the best category. Natural gas also fell into the same category for which there is no justification. Gas is more destructive to the climate than nuclear power. The policies of the gas-dependent countries of Central Europe seeped in as far as the Commission was concerned.

Classification the logic suffers from the connection between natural gas and nuclear power. This is reflected, among other things, in the fact that, if natural gas is to be made – for good reason – only a transitional solution, nuclear power must be treated in the same way for the package to pass through the Member States. According to the Commission’s proposal, existing nuclear power plants would only be in the best group until 2040 and new ones by 2045. Only changes that extend the life of installations would be in line with the taxonomy, even if they are made before 2040.

The Commission should rely on price control. Renewable and new production methods are becoming more profitable every year, and they are starting to displace the nuclear power of large plants unprofitable.

