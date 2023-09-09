Editorial | Now is not the time for health center fees

Many people who need a doctor may not seek treatment if they cannot afford the health center fee. Especially for Helsinki residents who are in the weakest position, the introduction of the fee would come at a bad time, when the economic outlook is deteriorating, inflation is raging and social security tightening is ahead.

BElsing’s social, health and rescue board will discuss on Tuesday whether Helsinki will refund the health center fee. The pressure to return the payment comes from Helsinki’s extensive 2023–2025 savings program.

Savings decisions are always difficult, but now the decision-makers in Helsinki are on the verge of a difficult choice of values, also in terms of timing. From the point of view of health differences and social inequality, the introduction of health center fees would be a difficult situation.

Helsinki removed fees from medical visits at health centers ten years ago. Nowadays, it is the only municipality that does not charge a fee, and Helsinki has been able to afford it. A direct comparison with the rest of Finland and welfare areas is difficult anyway, because both the population structure and the cost of living in Helsinki differ from the rest of the country.

Even in Helsinki, the public health service is under great pressure. Treatment lines for primary health care are long, and in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, medical debt has not been settled. For many people with low incomes, pensioners, the unemployed and people with multiple illnesses, the municipal health services are the only chance to see a doctor.

Collecting health center fees would probably reduce the use of health services. That is partly the purpose, because there are some customers who burden the system with unnecessary visits. On the other hand, many people who need a doctor may not seek treatment if they cannot afford the payment. For a large number of Helsinki residents, a few dozen is not a small change, even if the customer fees for social security services could be reduced.

Only estimates can be made about the health effects of fewer visits. However, it is clear that the consequences would be aimed at those in the most vulnerable position anyway. The long list of social security cuts planned by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government now also falls into this same group.

The fact that diagnoses and treatment of diseases are postponed in primary health care does not bring savings. Inequality in health is only increasing.

Arguments can be made in favor of health center fees, but now is a bad time to introduce them. When the economic outlook is deteriorating, inflation is raging and social security cuts are ahead, prosperous Helsinki must keep municipal health and social services available to those who need them the most.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.