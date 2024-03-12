Editorial | Not such a long fight that you can't catch up

In a labor market dispute, the language gets tougher and the respect of the other party disappears.

Vanha wisdom says: “The night is not so long that the day does not follow.” In the play by writer Aleksis Kive A camping trip in Schleusingen however, this is the other way around: “The day is not so long that the night does not follow.” However, the idea is the same in both: the stressful situation – whether it's day or night – recedes and relief comes before long.

The words grow louder as the industrial action against the government intensifies. In recent days, descriptions of the other side have been dug up from the dustbins of history and dictatorships like Russia.

Communication on social media sometimes descends into classless slander in style.

The government's proposals are distorted in the interpretations of those who support the ay people. On the other side, you hear claims that the strikers are in Russia's business. Deliberate misunderstanding is a trump card, revenge is sworn and threats are made.

Folk wisdom could be served to both union representatives and government supporters in the form of: “It's not such a long battle that you can't agree on the end.”

As emotions are heating up and the blows are getting harder, it should be remembered that these strikes will end before long. Such a small country cannot afford for society to have rifts deepened by insults and permanent antagonisms.

Qancient trust has been the strength of Finnish society. Recently, the commonality has been torn apart due to, among other things, the coronavirus pandemic, fake news, public finance savings, the Gaza war and labor market struggles.

There is no point in looking back at the old labor market trinity. But it would be good to save something from those times for the present: the opponent must be respected, his motives must be understood, and the common interest should be sought.

“Now all mutual strife is gone; because now we need combined forces”, wrote Kivi in ​​the opening words of his play.

