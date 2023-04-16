Editorial | Not one NATO makes a summer

Finland has to compete for attention in NATO. We must also redeem the good will of others by showing good will to others.

SUomen’s interregnum in NATO’s waiting room only lasted about a year. It was a strange time between the old and the new: we were nervous about every little ruckus, although in reality Finland had no major problems. In addition to our own strong defense capability, we had security guarantees from the United States and Britain. In addition, Russia had emptied its border garrisons in Ukraine and cemeteries, so it did not have the strength to engage in the “large-scale malice” that President Sauli Niinistö warned about. Still, it was scary.

The fear was old Russian fear. When Russia comes to life, the winter war, the Cossacks and the old years of persecution come to mind. Everyone steps in front of such an emotional wave at their own risk.

Now that Finland is officially the 31st member of NATO, the worst fear of escape is easing. It can be seen as a liberation of the conversation. On the one hand, we philosophize about the risks of nuclear weapons, on the other hand, we throw around ideas about the position of Åland. At the same time, we are waiting for interpretations of how the great transformation of Finland’s security policy succeeded.

Easy answer: all’s well that ends well. However, it is too easy. It was not a controlled performance. Finland could have remained in the gray area if the Ukrainians had not managed to stop the Russians. Finland has always wanted to keep its destiny in its own hands. Now it wasn’t in them.

Could Finland have acted differently? NATO’s door would have been open for Finland before, but it would have been difficult for Finland to step through it. The majority of the people and parties were still against membership in 2021. It is unlikely that the president and the prime minister would have been able to change this opinion even with their combined efforts. Besides, the majority of Finnish decision-makers were quite satisfied with Finland’s security policy solution, where there were cartridges in the breast pocket and a vague NATO option in the back pocket. Joining NATO would have become a contentious process, the outcome of which would have been uncertain. And Sweden would not have been made a partner on the trip.

Military non-alignment was so tightly linked in the minds of Finns to the policy of neutrality after the wars that it would have been difficult to change the line without Russia’s attack on its neighboring country. The Russians will surely understand that now. That’s exactly why they’ve been so quiet about it.

Suomi applied to NATO without conditions, as was wise. Some have intimidated in Finland with nuclear weapons or NATO bases, but they are unlikely to come – no, even if we hope. The national narcissism of a small country includes the idea that the United States has big plans for Finland, and that it would like to bring troops and war machines to Finland because we are so important. Shock revelation: we’re not.

In NATO, Finland has to compete for attention and remind us of the importance of our own eastern border, while the Baltics want attention for their own borders, Turkey for the Middle East, France for the Mediterranean and others elsewhere. We must also redeem the good will of others by showing good will to others. It can mean fighting alongside NATO allies in very distant wars.

In Finland, security policy is usually summed up in a liturgical slogan. Finland is the producer of security in the world, not its consumer, says the NATO-Finland hokema. And it’s true: other types of members wouldn’t have been accepted into NATO, because the alliance has enough security consumers on its own.

OFato membership has been welcomed in Finland with relief. Speeches have been made, flags have been raised. It is understandable. Finland is now safer than before membership.

Basically, however, NATO membership is a sad thing. It would be better if the world was one where there was no need for NATO or its military power. In a better world, Åland would fear ticks and not Putin. From Finland’s point of view, it would be happier to be a borderland between two cultures than an outpost of the West at the point of collision between nuclear-armed powers.

However, there would be something much worse: standing alone at the outpost.

