Editorial Not just Runeberg but Runeberg Day

Our national poet united with military-minded patriotism for a long time, but recently he has begun to be seen without old ballast. Fredrika Runeberg has also risen from the shadow of her husband.

On Friday the day of the national poet Johan Ludvig Runeberg is celebrated.

Runeberg, who died in 1877, was Our countrysongwriter and Lieutenant Stool’s stories author who created an ideal picture of the Finnish people and nature, in Swedish. Runeberg was so strongly associated with military-minded patriotism that after the last wars he was cleaned up in the attic of the homeland along with other old stuff.

Over the years, the national poet has begun to be viewed without old ballast. An important change took place in 2004, 200 years after Runeberg was born. In his biography published last year, Panu Rajala focused on the poet’s love life.

Over time, his spouse Fredrika Runeberg, a talented writer himself, has become more and more visible from the shadow of the poet. It is also thanks to Fredrik that Runeberg got a tart in his name, which is enjoyed today even by those who have never heard of Sven Dufva.

