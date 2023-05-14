Editorial | Not everyone can become a mother, and maternity services do not help with that

The birth rate is collapsing very rapidly among people with little education and resources.

Twe still celebrate motherhood, for a reason. Motherhood is an act, motherhood is a feeling, one of the most precious in human life. There is a reminder on the same day. For years, Finland has partly done the wrong things if the goal is to fulfill the wishes of as many mothers or fathers as possible.

Last year born in 45,000 babies. It means the worst total fertility rate in the entire measurement history (started in 1776). It is now 1.32. That is how many children on average we will have in Finland if the pace continues as last year. In Helsinki, the drop has been even steeper in a year after the small baby boom of the corona era, here the figure is no more 1.06. Even immigration alone is not enough to correct Finland’s future age structure, because the birth rate among foreign speakers is now collapsing even faster than among Finnish speakers.

Big lines are hard to change. The development has been similar in numerous Western countries. The seeds for the current one were sown at the latest at the point when the baby boomers didn’t want as many offspring as their parents.

On the other hand, the pace can still be influenced. With politics.

Sdeclaring stimulus packages clearly does not help. Having a child for one’s country is not a very exciting idea. It is both pointless and ethically dubious to clumsily try to influence the fifteen percent or so of 20-45 year olds who do not want children. In a free country, there must be the right to live without wanting a child, without pressure. Instead, you should focus on the many Finns who have fewer children than they would like.

The freshest Väestöliitto’s family barometer according to this, the most common number of children one dreams of in Finland is still two. Birth statistics show that there is a huge gap between dreams and reality. A typical reason for this is the lack of a suitable partner. The most common reason is related to the fear of the future and especially climate change. A surprising number of people told the family barometer about the difficulty of reconciling work and family life. This is affected by the situation of subsidies and services intended for families with children. If the local playground is closed and the daycare center is in chaos due to a lack of staff, it is not a welcome for the child.

Some mothers of one child postpone their second pregnancy because the first birth was difficult. In order to overcome fear, for example, a sufficiently dense network of maternity hospitals, childbirth coaching and a familiar health nurse at the consultation are needed.

For others, becoming a mother has become more difficult because they no longer get the same financial support for fertilization treatments as before, because they lost their Kela benefits at the turn of the year. Here, tax euros are most directly related to the number of newborns.

Doctors also talk about fertility awareness. You always only want to be a mother later. Society also encourages this, as it takes even longer for young age groups to reach an equally established stage of life than for previous generations. At some point, biology makes dreams difficult to realize.

Rwill a better family policy then increase the birth rate?

Not enough. The opportunity to become a parent is more accessible to some than to others – and the differences have grown. The statistics also tell about the reasons that are not really reached by asking questions.

After a long education, you often become a mother later than others. Many educated, however get eventually desired number of children. The gap between wishes and reality deepens especially for those people who have little education and a lot of financial difficulties. If there is a lot of unemployment in the sector, the child will be missed more often, tells for example Julia Hellstrand recent dissertation.

The reason for remaining childless against one’s will is more and more often financial insecurity. Making it easier to balance work and family doesn’t help if you don’t have that work. In other words: the best fertility policy is to invest in education and employment.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.