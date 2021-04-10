Editorial Not all ailments are diseases

When a patient becomes a client and a doctor becomes a customer service representative, the change is not without problems. People’s increased interest in their own health can also lead to unnecessary research and treatments.

When people list the most important things in their lives, often at the top of the list is health. It is true that this is the basis for a good life. If you lose your health, there is much more to it.

Recently, health and healthy lifestyles have become downright a fashion phenomenon. It is trendy to exercise, eat healthily, quit smoking and reduce alcohol consumption. The trend is good, as long as you also remember to be merciful to yourself.