Editorial | Nokia’s big savings darkened the autumn

The announcement raised concerns about the deepening of the recession. However, the industry believes that the market will turn around soon.

VThe announcement of large job cuts by Nokia, which manufactures electronic devices, on Thursday raised the mood of many. Change negotiations have been held at an accelerating pace this year, and the construction industry in particular is already plowing deep, but Nokia’s announcement still had to be stopped. It raised concerns about the deepening and prolongation of the recession.

Nokia’s intention is to start a savings program in which 9,000–14,000 employees will be reduced over the course of three years. As far as Finland is concerned, the need to reduce is around 450 employees, and the cuts will affect all the locations where Nokia operates – i.e. Oulu, Tampere and Espoo. The company has 6,800 employees in Finland.

The size of the reduction need speaks harshly of the market’s dark mess. Interest rates have risen and financing costs have increased, so telecom operators who buy network equipment from Nokia are postponing their investments.

40 percent of Nokia’s employees in Finland work in Oulu, where concerns about the effects of the cuts hit hard on Thursday. In the “Silicon Valley of the North”, Nokia is still one of the largest private employers, and its difficulties affect the entire city.

Ten years ago, Nokia’s phone business was drastically reduced in Finland. Microsoft, which bought the phone business from Nokia, organized a giant kick and closed its Oulun unit completely.

The blow was crippling, but new technology companies were quickly born in Oulu on its ruins. Nokia’s online business grew at the same rate. Nokia is currently building massive new offices in Linnanmaa, Oulu. It is a project worth hundreds of millions of euros, which is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Kas a profitable international company, Nokia made good results for a long time. In the last couple of years, it has hired around 1,200 new employees in Finland alone.

This year, the trend changed, and before Thursday’s announcement, Nokia already had two change negotiations. As a result, the company reduced 227 jobs in Finland.

Although the most recent round of change negotiations was completed only a couple of weeks ago, the employees certainly knew that more was coming soon.

“ Nokia is between a tree and a shell in its savings needs.

Those dismissed from Nokia face more challenging times than before when looking for a new job. The number of open jobs has clearly decreased compared to last year.

Employment is still at a good level, and companies are still reporting a skills shortage. Nokia is also between the wood and the bark in its savings needs. It would be worthwhile to hold on to the talented. When the economy recovers, there will be an even worse shortage of them.

OFThe company’s Oulun factory, which manufactures base station products, is protected from okia’s cuts. Research and product development are also saved. Instead, the personnel cutter will hit the rest of the organization, where the middle rung, which in good times has become bloated, may be reduced.

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark assured on Thursday that the company still strongly believes in its future growth opportunities. Over the past few months, the downward slide has been going down at an alarming rate, but according to the company, a turnaround is coming.

While waiting for the market turn, Nokia is forced to trim more. The prolongation of the wait means that the savings targets set now will be implemented on a large scale.

Nokia’s main competitor, the Swedish company Ericsson, estimated this week that the turnaround will come slower than expected and that the market’s uncertainty will continue into next year.

There will probably be new, halting announcements about cuts even after this before we can witness a new rise.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.