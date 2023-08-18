Editorial | Nokia became America’s pet

Nokia has a good chance to profile itself as a reliable equipment supplier for a reliable country if the trade war between China and democratic countries deepens.

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, traveled to Pleasant Prairie in the state of Wisconsin to celebrate the fact that Nokia will start manufacturing broadband devices with the Sanmina company. The investment is believed to bring 200 jobs to the area.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper

2:00 am

VNokia, which manufactures electronic devices, has become a pet company in the United States. Last week, President Joe Biden commented on the X service (formerly Twitter) that Nokia is starting to manufacture its fiber optic broadband devices at the Sanmina company’s factory in Wisconsin. The project is estimated to create around 200 jobs in the state. Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in the small town of Pleasant Prairie to celebrate Nokia’s investment. Quite a lot of attention for one investment!