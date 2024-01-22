Editorial | Nikki Haley's Somber Situation: Score or Out

The Republican primaries can be decided already at the starting line. If Nikki Haley wants to challenge Donald Trump, she will have to succeed in Tuesday's New Hampshire primary.

Ythe actual primaries for the US presidential elections begin on Tuesday in New Hampshire. Last week at the Iowa caucuses, former President Donald Trump was clearly the most popular among Republicans. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who came in second, announced on Sunday that he is ending his campaign and supporting Trump. Now Trump's opponents are gathering in support of former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

In the latest poll, Trump led Haley in New Hampshire 50 to 39 percent. Because of her credibility, Haley is forced to succeed in a liberal state where independent voters can also participate in the primary.

Trump destroys his opponents with attacks and lies. Last week, Trump accused Haley of neglecting security measures ahead of the January 2021 takeover of Congress. Aides explained that Trump had confused Haley with Nancy Pelosi – who, of course, was not in charge of security either. Haley commented: “I don't want to say anything disparaging, but my concern is that you can't have a person in the pressured job of the president who has to be asked if he's mentally fit.”

The war of words is fierce. Still, Haley is already being groomed to be Trump's vice presidential candidate.

The majority of Americans would no more like Joe Biden for president than Trump, but that's probably where the candidates are. Trump is nearly unbeatable among Republicans. Biden, on the other hand, is unsurpassed as a sitting president. In addition, the flatness of personality and politics proved to be a winning recipe for Biden against the adored but even more hated Trump.

Haley, 52, has offered herself as an alternative to the old men. Voters would like it: in a recent CBS poll, Haley would beat Biden by 53 to 45 percent, i.e. much more clearly than Trump. But voters hardly get what they want, but something completely different.

