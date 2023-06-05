Editorial | Niinistö received exceptional criticism for his previous NATO detentions

Joining NATO is such a huge breakthrough in Finland’s foreign and security policy that it cannot be ignored without thinking about who did what and why.

TIn an article by Helsingin Sanomat (HS 4.6.) exceptionally direct criticism of President Sauli Niinistö. Niinistö has not been publicly challenged in a similar way before.

According to critics, for years Niinistö held back Finland’s rapprochement with NATO and the United States. These years have clearly packed a lot of frustration in the foreign and defense administration.

Niinistö responded to the review in the style of a thoroughbred politician – sticking to his line.

Niinistö denies that he was critical of the United States. He sees his accuracy as a justified precaution.

Changing a line is quite different from continuing it. The president should not automatically act as the generals and officials want. Military alliance is not only a military-technical issue, but the task of the president and the government is to assess the political consequences of the decision for Finland’s security, position and space for movement. In a democratic system, politicians make the decisions.

Finland’s NATO membership did not have the support of the people or the president before it was forced to join NATO. The criticism also concerns the fact that Niinistö seems to have put a brake on NATO cooperation as well.

Previously, Niinistö was worried that the redemption of the NATO option would be met with opposition from the Finns. However, there is another interpretation of the NATO option. Its real function was to oppose NATO membership, according to former Moscow ambassador Hannu Himanen (HS 4.6.).

VEnäja has always been a key issue in Finland’s foreign policy, an eternal challenge and threat. In addition, the presidents have built their own institution and influence around managing the relationship with Russia. Niinistö became a Putin whisperer, whose position was strengthened by nurturing the relationship with Russia. Niinistö did not question the previous understanding of what would keep the relationship with Russia stable.

Over the years, deep pessimism about Russia and concern about how the United States, which has turned its attention to China, would react to the NATO application were emphasized in Niinistöism. The United States did not actually start to attract Finland to NATO, whose self-understanding started from the fact that it is necessary to find out on its own. The braking of Turkey and Hungary by the membership of Finland and Sweden also reminded us of what a political organization NATO is.

“ The occupation of Crimea changed both Finland and NATO.

Now it can be said that, on the surface, too little happened in Finland’s foreign and security policy as a result of the occupation of Crimea. In 2014, it could have applied to NATO. However, decisions are influenced by many things and circumstances.

For a long time, the US focus was on the war on terror, which kept American attention away from Europe. From Afghanistan, however, Finland sought evidence that it agreed to become a NATO partner.

The occupation of Crimea changed both Finland and NATO, but NATO was still weak and politically fragmented. Niinistö responds to the criticism he received by emphasizing that he thought closer bilateral contact was important. Finland’s relationship with the United States was constantly getting closer. However, critics consider that Niinistö also held back the relationship with the United States. A certain caution during Donald Trump’s presidency was no wonder. French President Emmanuel Macron, frustrated with Trump, described NATO as brain dead.

OFthe ato option was taken away from Finland by Vladimir Putin in December 2021. Russia challenged Finland’s right to join NATO. At the same time, many factors changed in Finland’s security policy, and the nation turned to NATO’s position.

Why only then? In 2014, opposition to NATO was no longer strong, but membership had no visible supporters. Niinistö has been considered a strong leader, but one can ask whether he protected his popularity by not pushing for Finland’s NATO membership.

The attack on Ukraine on February 24, 2022 showed the complete ruthlessness of Russia. The people went to NATO’s door, and thanks to the Ukrainians’ will to fight, the door was sufficiently open.

