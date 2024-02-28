Thursday, February 29, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial | Niinistö leaves Stubb a changed Finland

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Editorial | Niinistö leaves Stubb a changed Finland

Alexander Stubb as the president of the republic steps onto a path already marked, because Sauli Niinistö used his power to the end and concreted many things until his last work.

Qun Sauli Niinistö becomes president on Friday and Alexander Stubb becomes president of the republic, there is a real turning point in Finland's foreign and security policy.

For Niinistö, the timing of the change of power is lucky. In the political history of Finland, he is honored for Finland's accession to NATO, although the decision was made in accordance with the long-standing traditions of security policy only when it was necessary. NATO's everyday problems are solved under Stubb's leadership.

#Editorial #Niinistö #leaves #Stubb #changed #Finland

See also  The Berlusconi family increases its stake in ProSiebenSat.1
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Local Police of Totana begins a campaign against illegal taxi drivers

The Local Police of Totana begins a campaign against illegal taxi drivers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result