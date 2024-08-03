Editorial|In a decade, smoking became a strange vice for old people in the opinion of young people, but with the release of nicotine pouches, the fine development was destroyed in a short time.

OFA miracle happened in my generation: among young people, smoking is no longer stylish.

The vast majority of minors no longer start smoking. They were born into a world where cigarette packs are hidden away and there are few permitted smoking areas. It is strange for teenagers that sometimes it is common to smoke in restaurants, workplaces and inside homes.

The use of snuff has increased at the same time, but this harmful development for public health has not yet canceled out the good.

In the spring of 2023, however, a new legal vice was introduced: nicotine pouches. Experts warned that they would be a fast track to nicotine addiction for young people. Politicians ended up releasing it anyway, because adults were expected to grab bags instead of snuff.

Made in the same spring School health survey now tell me how it went. The use of nicotine pouches is common, especially among boys studying for a trade. A fifth uses them daily or occasionally. Roughly the same group also uses snuff, e-cigarettes and tobacco.

The Norwegian Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) estimates that this simultaneous use accelerates the development of nicotine addiction. Nicotine bags are therefore not so much a substitute for other products, but rather they are specifically designed to effectively hook the immature.

Vfortunately, the relief will be short. Prices already jumped because of taxation. The Tobacco Act is currently being amended so that smokeless nicotine products are included. The age limit for them will be 18 years, and their use in schools and other places relevant to children and young people will be prohibited.

THL experts suggest that the restrictions should be even stricter. In order to protect young people, the age limit for all tobacco and nicotine products should be raised to twenty, and the amount of nicotine should be regulated more strictly than presented. A complete ban on flavorings would also be smart – now “flavors aimed at adults” such as ginger and mint are allowed to remain.

The goal of the law is that in 2030, only five percent of Finns would use any nicotine or tobacco product. In order for this to be possible every year, the regulation must be bold enough.

